Glenswilly won the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal U21B Championship title on Sunday, beating Glenfin 2-6 to 0-3 in the final played at The Bridge in Dunfanaghy.

Keelan Dunleavy scored 1-2 while Daithi Gildea hit 1-3 as Glenswilly put in a dominate performance to take the crown.

Glenswilly Captain Jack Gallagher told Ryan Ferry on the Donegal News everyone on the side stepped up on the day:

Manager Aidy Glackin said the win means so much to the group and club: