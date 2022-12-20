Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New Cancer Care Centre for North West announced

A new Cancer Care Centre for patients in the North West is to be included in the HSE’s National Service Plan for next year.

The current Cancer Centre for the region, based at University Hospital Galway, caters for patients across the North West region, but the facilities are outdated and not fit for purpose.

The West and Northwest of Ireland are the most disadvantaged and geographically dispersed with a higher-than-average older population and higher incidence of cancer overall.

That’s according to Professor Michael Kerin, Director, Saolta-Managed Clinical Academic Network,

It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirms a new Cancer Centre to service patients in the North West will be included in the HSE’s upcoming NSP, which outlines the health and social care services to be provided nationwide.

Professor Kerin has welcomed the announcement.

He says the centre will allow the delivery of cancer care to the region in a predictable manner, in a modern fit for purpose facility with access to appropriate cancer care, clinical trials, new knowledge from cancer research, and training and education of healthcare providers.

Professor Kerin says the development is in line with the Sláintecare proposals and Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan to save three million lives by 2030.

Advertisement

