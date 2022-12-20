‘The Ireland Funds’ supports three Donegal projects

The Ireland Funds, a global philanthropic network, has awarded €45,000 in funding to three not for profit organisations in County Donegal through its Heart of the Community Fund 2022.

The funds have been allocated to Liquid Therapy, Milford & District Resource Centre and Spraoi agus Spórt.

Liquid Therapy provides Surfing and Ocean experiences to young people with any disability who struggle to participate in mainstream activities.

The Ireland Funds says this grant will enable Liquid Therapy to deliver 80 sessions of the Surf Experience program to up to 40 young people.

The money for Milford & District Resource Centre will fund the purchase and installation of solar panels, a new heat system and a battery. The engergy costs saving will allow it support more people.

Spraoi agus Spórt in Carndonagh will use the grant to employ a staff member who will establish a Centre for the Circular Economy in Inishowen. This Centre will enable furniture, toys, textile and paint to be recycled and upcycled locally.

***************

Release in full –

Donegal, 20th December 2022: The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has awarded €45,000 in funding to three charitable causes in County Donegal through its Heart of the Community Fund 2022, which is providing critical and timely funding by responding to the needs of a wide range of not-for-profit organisations.

Through The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund 2022, Liquid Therapy, Milford & District Resource CLG and Spraoi agus Spórt received support.

Liquid Therapy provides Surfing and Ocean experiences to young people with any disability who struggle to participate in mainstream activities. Its approach has been influenced by the NEAR health project, which investigated the benefits of human interaction with green (country) and blue (water) space-based activities. This grant will enable Liquid Therapy to deliver 80 sessions of the Surf Experience program to up to 40 young people.

Milford & District Resource CLG (MDRC) is a community development and rural regeneration organization which operates a resource centre in rural north Donegal. This grant will fund the purchase and installation of solar panels, a new heat system and a battery. Through this work, MDRC will reduce the amount needed from the grid by 52%. This saving will allow it to support more people. For example, it can provide its program to reduce social isolation to 40 more people.

Spraoi agus Spórt provides fun, affordable and inclusive opportunities, experiences and activities that are aligned to the needs of its community in Donegal. This grant will be used to employ a staff member who will establish a Centre for the Circular Economy in Inishowen. This Centre will enable furniture, toys, textile and paint to be recycled and upcycled locally.

The Ireland Funds launched The Heart of the Community Fund in 2021 to support organisations striving to meet the ever-growing needs of people across the island of Ireland.

This year’s grant round will provide a total of $1,000,000 in funding to 74 organisations in 23 counties across the island of Ireland. The grants have been distributed to organisations working under The Ireland Funds’ four pillars of Arts & Culture, Community Development, Education and Peace & Reconciliation.

Siobhán Gallagher, Executive Director of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Ireland Funds is proud to continue to build on the success of the Heart of the Community Fund and to support Ireland’s non-profit sector, North and South, with this latest round of $1,000,000. It is our hope that these grants will impact and enhance the lives of thousands of people, changing them for the better.”

About The Ireland Funds

The Ireland Funds’ mission is to harness the power of a global philanthropic network of friends of Ireland to promote and support peace, culture, education, and community development across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities around the world. Today, The Ireland Funds is a global network of chapters that is one of the largest private grant makers for the non-profit sector in Ireland.