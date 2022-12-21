Donegal Primary Schools’ Sportshall Athletics Programme returns

The Donegal Primary Schools’ Sportshall Athletics Programme is set to return in 2023 after a four-year break due to the impact of Covid-19.

The popular sports programme, which caters for small and medium to large primary schools, was last run in 2019 when over 300 children participated.

Sportshall athletics is based on a team format which provides opportunities for children to participate in running, throwing and jumping events.

The programme in Donegal is coordinated by Donegal Sports Partnership, Donegal Athletics County Board, Athletics Ireland and local athletics clubs. A number of post-primary schools also provide young volunteers for the programme through their transition year student cohort.

An online registration form has been issued to all schools via email.

For further information log on to www.activedonegal.com