Frank Feighan loses Junior Ministerial position

The North West has lost a Junior Minister.

Sligo Leitrim and South Donegal TD Frank Feighan and Colm Brophy have both been returned to the back benches.

Fine Gael TDs Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Kieran O’Donnell have been promoted to Junior Ministerial ranks after today’s reshuffle.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has been promoted to Minister of State in the Department of Finance while Kieran O’Donnell was appointed to the Department of Housing.

Others have moved jobs

Peter Burke is the new European Affairs Minister

While Fianna Fáil’s Thomas Byrne moves from that role to become Minister for Sport

Sean Fleming moves out of Finance to become Minister for Overseas Development in the Department of Foreign Affairs

Responsibility for the Gaeltacht will go to OPW Minister Patrick O’Donovan

Kerry’s Brendan Griffin was offered a Junior Ministry but turned it down, citing family reasons, which caused a last minute re-think of positions.