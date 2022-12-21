Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Major breakthrough in delivery of new Community Hospital for Lifford

There’s been a major breakthrough in the delivery of a new community hospital for Lifford.

Following talks between the HSE and Donegal County Council, a 3.5 acre site on the outskirts of the town has been identified.

Plans include a new community hospital as well as a Primary Care Centre and 177 car parking spaces.

The Department of Health has indicated that the HSE can now move to apply for funding.

Councillor Gerry Crawford, a member of the Regional Health Forum West says it is a much welcomed step forward:

