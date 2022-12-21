New survey launched to measure and monitor tourism on Donegal islands

A new survey is being rolled out to islanders in Donegal in a bid to gather their perspective on the sustainability of tourism.

The overall study aims to enhance the understanding of the true cost and benefit of tourism to the islands and how best to maximise the economic return for communities while reducing and eliminating the environmental and sociocultural identity damage of the islands.

Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, Head of Department for Heritage and Tourism, Languages and Humanities at the ATU says the results will allow for the future planning of tourism on the islands:

You can have your say here