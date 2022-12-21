Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police officers in Derry and Strabane assaulted 172 times in 2022

There has been 172 reports of police officers being assaulted in the Derry City and Strabane area this year.

It doesn’t include the attempted murder of two officers in Strabane last month.

Between January 1st and December 6th its reported that police officers in Derry and Strabane were assaulted 172 times.

Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard says assaults on police officers are never acceptable and should never be tolerated as being ‘part of the job’.

He says 2022 has seen the senseless actions of people seeking to cause harm and disruption including the attack on police officers in Strabane and the forcing of a delivery driver to drive a viable device across Derry.

Up until December 10th, police attended 22,486 calls in the district this year.

Chief Superintendent Goddard says an ongoing priority is disrupting the sale and supply of dangerous and illegal drugs, and targeting those who cause the most harm in communities.

