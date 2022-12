A Glenties councillor has welcomed the news that a boil water notice affecting areas in West Donegal has been lifted today.

The boil notice has been in place for the last week, but local residents have been notified that the notice has now been removed.

Local councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has welcomed the swift action of Donegal County Council staff in resolving the issue – but says Irish Water must do more to prevent such notices being issued in future: