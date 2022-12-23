Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Archibald calls on UK Govt to rethink possible visa requirements for NI

An East Derry MLA is calling on the UK government to reconsider the impact its Nationalities and Borders Act could have on tourism in Ireland.

Caoimhe Archibald says the act introduces the possibility of visa requirements for certain people travelling across the island, a prospect she says which is unacceptable, and an affront to the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms Archibald says hoteliers and tourism sector representatives have expressed concern at what they say was a lack of consultation, particularly as 70% of international visitors to the North arrive through Dublin Airport…

