Drink and drug driving on the rise in North

New figures from Police in the North show that 176 people were arrested there on suspicion of drink or drug driving between December the 1st and December the 18th this year.

That’s an increase of over seven percent on 2021.

Police have warned motorists to be mindful of other road users in the approach to the holiday season and new year, as the amount of drink and drug drivers is on the rise.

Police Superintendent Gary Busch says that these drivers now find themselves facing the prospect of starting the New Year with a court appearance and losing their driving license, which may have a huge impact on their life and that of their family, and that it was disappointing that a minority of people continue to disregard the safety of themselves and others, by taking the incredibly dangerous risk of driving after drinking or taking drugs.

He is reminding the public that just one drink can impair decision making, cause a collision or result in fatal injuries, and to never drink or take drugs and drive.