Finn Harps name Lorcán Mason as Head of Performance

Finn Harps have announced Lorcán Mason as the club’s new Head of Performance.

Mason is an expert in sports performance and has previously held strength and conditioning and sports science roles at Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk FC.

He told club media: “I am absolutely honoured to join Dave Rogers’ backroom team at Finn Harps.

This is a new and exciting period for the club and since my first conversation with Dave, Darren and Chairman Ian Harkin, their vision and plans for the future to grow the club both on and off the field in the Sports Performance side of the game really filled me with excitement and positivity for the bright future.

Physical preparation is a fundamental foundation along with the technical and tactical pillars of the game and a is a key component for allowing players to fulfil their potential on and off the pitch and is a prime area that both Dave and myself are very keen and passionate to progress.”

Speaking on the appointment, club chairperson Ian Harkin said: “Lorcán comes highly recommended from the technical staff at Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk. Our brief with Lorcán is to develop programs and measurement plans not just for the first team but for all academy teams. We are currently negotiating with providers to assist with new equipment that helps us build a database of performance data to assist all players in their development and coaches in setting their training programs for each player. The technology will assist us in injury prevention and recovery. All small marginal improvements to help us take steps forward.”

Harps Manager Dave Rogers added: “Appointing Lorcán Mason as Head of Performance is a real coup for my backroom team and for us as a club it is a major step forward.

I have known Lorcán for a couple of years now and his attention to detail and professionalism in the growth and development of physical performance for players is outstanding. He is young, innovative and passionate about his work in sports performance and this is an area of the game that I feel we all need to embrace and evolve, especially for the players to reach their peak in training and in the build up towards games.

Lorcán is fully behind our vision and ambitions as a club and his work will have a positive impact from the First Team right through our Academy which will be of real benefit to our player development programs.”