Donegal Gardai are reiterating the message to slow down this Christmas after one driver was detected 50% over the speed limit.

Buncrana Roads Policing Unit have been out and about conducting speed checks today and earlier they detected a car being driven at 121KPH in an area which the legal speed limit is 80KPH.

The driver will now have to pay a fine of €160 and they will receive 3 penalty points.

Gardai say “Slow down this festive season. Slow down to help save lives”