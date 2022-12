Four Masters are through to the Ulster Club Minor Championship Final after beating Tyrone’s Donaghmore by six points at St Paul’s in Belfast.

It finished Four Masters 1-8 Donaghmore 0-5.

Francis Mooney reports for Highland Radio Sport:

The final on New Year’s Day will see the Donegal Town side against Dungiven of Derry.

Four Masters Manager Damian Dunnion was delighted with the shift his side put in to make the final: