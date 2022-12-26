Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of Seán Rooney

A suspect is being questioned in Lebanon about the death of Private Sean Rooney.

The 24 year old was shot dead when a UN convoy he was travelling in came under attack on December 14th.

The AFP news agency reports that the prime suspect for the attack was handed over to Lebanese authorities by the militant group Hezbollah.

Three separate investigations are underway into the attack which also left Trooper Shane Kearney from Co. Cork with serious head injuries. He is being treated at Beaumont Hospital after being flown home by air ambulance last week.