Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of Seán Rooney

A suspect is being questioned in Lebanon about the death of Private Sean Rooney.

The 24 year old was shot dead when a UN convoy he was travelling in came under attack on December 14th.

The AFP news agency reports that the prime suspect for the attack was handed over to Lebanese authorities by the militant group Hezbollah.

Three separate investigations are underway into the attack which also left Trooper Shane Kearney from Co. Cork with serious head injuries. He is being treated at Beaumont Hospital after being flown home by air ambulance last week.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot_2022-12-26-07-36-55-181-edit_com.sec.android.app.sbrowser
News, Top Stories

Status Yellow weather warning in place

26 December 2022
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan defends plans to restrict fossil fuels

26 December 2022
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of Seán Rooney

26 December 2022
Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Fr John Joe Duffy thanks President after Creeslough visit

24 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot_2022-12-26-07-36-55-181-edit_com.sec.android.app.sbrowser
News, Top Stories

Status Yellow weather warning in place

26 December 2022
Eamon Ryan 1
News, Top Stories

Eamon Ryan defends plans to restrict fossil fuels

26 December 2022
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Hezbollah hands over suspected killer of Seán Rooney

26 December 2022
Creeslough Fund
News, Top Stories

Fr John Joe Duffy thanks President after Creeslough visit

24 December 2022
garda checkpoint
News, Top Stories

One person injured following Manor Roundabout collision

24 December 2022
30423_pets-products_january-site-flip_3-cathealth_short-tile_592x304._CB286975940_
Audio, News, Top Stories

Parents urged to consider animal welfare before buying pets for Christmas

24 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube