Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Councillor calls for Oireachtas members to ‘sing from the same hymn sheet’ over defective block crisis

A local Councillor has called on Oireachtas members to ‘sing from the same hymn sheet’ and keep the pressure on government over the defective block crisis.

Cllr Martin Farren says in some cases, the defective block scandal has been falling on deaf ears.

It is hoped that the new enhanced redress scheme will be up and running early in the new year.

He called on all Donegal Oireachtas members, regardless of their party, to put the pressure on the Housing Minister to get an appropriate redress scheme in place…

