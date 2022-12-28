Housing, water and the Ten T project among priorities for Lifford Stranorlar District

Housing, water and the Ten T project needs to remain priorities for 2023.

That’s according to Cathaoirleach of the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District Cllr Patrick McGowan who believes a lot of work needs to be done to increase housing supply in Donegal while there also needs to be upgrades carried out on Lough Mourne.

He also believes the Ten T project needs to be progressed during the new year.

Cllr McGowan says there has been a lot of projects announced recently, but he hopes to get diggers into fields in 2023…