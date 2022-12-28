Reports of water supply disruption in Letterkenny

There are reports of water disruption in Carnamogagh Upper, Letterkenny.
Irish Water say they are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Carnamogagh Upper, Letterkenny and surrounding areas in Donegal.
There are reports of water disruption in Carnamogagh Upper, Letterkenny.
Irish Water say they are currently investigating reports of a supply disruption to Carnamogagh Upper, Letterkenny and surrounding areas in Donegal.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland