Met Eireann has issued a Level Yellow severe weather alert for wind in Donegal.

The warning will come into force from 5am tomorrow morning (Thursday) until 11am.

Met Eireann are warning of strong to gale force westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h, with occasional gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping.