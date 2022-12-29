Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Bus Éireann notes increased demand on Donegal routes

Bus Éireann has seen a strong return to pre-Covid passenger levels in 2022.

The service operated more than 225 million kilometres.

For the past number of months, overall road passenger numbers are 15% higher than in 2019.

The Expressway service has also seen increased demand on services – with Routes 30 and 32 from Donegal town and Letterkenny to Dublin performing particularly strongly.

Chief Executive of Bus Éireann, Stephen Kent has put the growth in demand down to more and better services being delivered as well as the Government’s fare reduction.

