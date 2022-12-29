Heavy rain on the way for Donegal

A status yellow severe weather alert has been issued for Donegal.
Met Eireann is warning of heavy rainfall in Donegal from 10pm tonight until 8am tomorrow.
A similar warning has been issued for Tyrone and Derry which comes into effect at midnight.
