Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

7,008 admitted patients were with beds at LUH at some point in 2022

There were 61 patients awaiting beds at Letterkenny University this morning, 37 of them on Emergency Department trolleys.

Meanwhile, the INMO says Letterkenny Hospital was the fourth most overcrowded in the country in December with 854 admitted patients awaiting beds over the course of the month. Sligo University Hospital was the fifth most overcrowded in the country meanwhile, at 685.

The INMO says since January, Letterkenny has had 7,008 patients awaiting beds at various times, the highest figure recorded at the hospital since the union began compiling records in 2006. It’s a 21% increase on the previous high recorded last year.

Sligo had an annual total of 8,136, again, its highest ever figure, up 90% on 2021.

 

The INMO says with record overcrowding set to continue into 2023, the HSE should have acted sooner, particularly as this situation was forecast in July.

General Secretary of the INMO, Phil Ni Sheadhaga says nurses and midwives are under serious pressure, and the safety of services is under question……..

