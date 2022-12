Buncrana swept to victory in the rescheduled Grand Canal Hotel Donegal U21B Hurling Championship Final as they defeated Dungloe by 7-15 to 1-5 at O’Donnell Park.

Oisin Kelly fired home 4-1 for the victors while Ryan Hegarty and Cathal Wilson chipped in with two goals. Caolan O’Neill was also in fine form and contributed seven points.

The original game between the two sides was abandoned last week due to heavy fog at the the Centre of Excellence in Convoy.