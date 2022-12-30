Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Donegal gardai warn against online fraud

 

If you are making online purchases over the festive period, remember to shop safely, that’s the message from Gardaí in Donegal.

Gardaí are advising people to buy only from trusted websites and avoid buying from people who are unknown and whose identity cannot be verified.

There was a total of €22 million in credit and debit cards fraud losses on Irish consumers in 2020, according to the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland.

Consumers and eCommerce merchants will be particularly active online over the next few weeks as the January sales get underway.

While the vast majority of transactions will be processed without issues, Donegal Gardaí are reminding people there is always the potential for fraud.

Shoppers are being urged to be wary when a product is being offered for sale at a price well below market value while people are also urged not to record card or account details on a website if you are not going to buy anything.

Donegal Gardaí are urging local businesses to identify their customers by their name, address and eircode and use a safe and secure method of payment.

 

