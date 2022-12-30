One work related death in Donegal in 2022

26 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2022.

That’s down 31% on figures from last year and the lowest figure since the HSA was established over 30 years ago.

One of those deaths occurred in Donegal.

Construction and Farming sectors account for almost three quarters of all work-related fatalities.

Of the 26 fatalities, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and 3 were non-workers.

Mark Cullen of the HSA says while 26 deaths is still too high, the graph is heading in the right direction…..