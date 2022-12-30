Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

One work related death in Donegal in 2022

26 people lost their lives in work-related incidents in 2022.

That’s down 31% on figures from last year and the lowest figure since the HSA was established over 30 years ago.

One of those deaths occurred in Donegal.

Construction and Farming sectors account for almost three quarters of all work-related fatalities.

Of the 26 fatalities, 10 were employees, 13 were self-employed and 3 were non-workers.

Mark Cullen of the HSA says while 26 deaths is still too high, the graph is heading in the right direction…..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hsa 2
News, Top Stories

One work related death in Donegal in 2022

30 December 2022
beach clean 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged to get involved in beach clean-ups in 2023

30 December 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
News, Top Stories

Donegal gardai warn against online fraud

30 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

2023 looks set to be a major transformative year for Letterkenny

29 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

hsa 2
News, Top Stories

One work related death in Donegal in 2022

30 December 2022
beach clean 2
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged to get involved in beach clean-ups in 2023

30 December 2022
Scam Computer Keys Showing Swindles And Fraud
News, Top Stories

Donegal gardai warn against online fraud

30 December 2022
Letterkenny skyline
Audio, News, Top Stories

2023 looks set to be a major transformative year for Letterkenny

29 December 2022
Irish Water pic2
News

Nighttime restrictions imposed on Lettermacaward Public Water Supply

29 December 2022
Leaving Cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Leaving Cert results expected to be delayed for 4th year

29 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube