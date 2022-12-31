95% of valid planning applications were approved in Donegal last year

The Office of the Planning Regulator has published its Annual Overview of the Planning System for 2021.

It shows that during 2021, 1,750 valid planning applications were approved and 101 were refused by Donegal County Council.

That’s an approval rate of 95%.

3.5% of planning application decisions made by Donegal County Council were appealed to An Bord Pleanála. Of these, 48.6% were reversed. The national average rate of appeal in 2021 was 6.7%, the average reversal rate was 27.7%.

The overview shows that Donegal County Council had a total of 89 sites designated as vacant and or derelict. This contrasts with the CSO figure for the county of 1,704.

The report can be accessed here –

https://publications.opr.ie/view-file/117