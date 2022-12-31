Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Police appeal after Derry arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack that took place in Derry early this Saturday morning.

They say the alarm was raised at 7:50am at a property in the Shearwater Way area of Derry city, where a boarded up window of a house had been set alight.

The fire service extinguished the blaze and no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage of the arson attack has been asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 353 of 31/12/22.

Police Detective Sergeant Gingell said that “…thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences.”

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Irish Water investigating Letterkenny area outage

31 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal after Derry arson attack

31 December 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Social welfare, disability and care allowance rates to increase tomorrow

31 December 2022
pope benedict
News, Top Stories

Former Pope Benedict dies aged 95

31 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Water Outage
News, Top Stories

Irish Water investigating Letterkenny area outage

31 December 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Police appeal after Derry arson attack

31 December 2022
Finance, money, euros. Original public domain image from Flickr
News, Top Stories

Social welfare, disability and care allowance rates to increase tomorrow

31 December 2022
pope benedict
News, Top Stories

Former Pope Benedict dies aged 95

31 December 2022
planning report
News, Top Stories

95% of valid planning applications were approved in Donegal last year

31 December 2022
nicolascrossan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council to tackle water damage on road in Buncrana

31 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube