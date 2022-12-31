Police appeal after Derry arson attack

Police are appealing for information following an arson attack that took place in Derry early this Saturday morning.

They say the alarm was raised at 7:50am at a property in the Shearwater Way area of Derry city, where a boarded up window of a house had been set alight.

The fire service extinguished the blaze and no one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information or video footage of the arson attack has been asked to contact Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 353 of 31/12/22.

Police Detective Sergeant Gingell said that “…thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries, although this was a reckless attack which could have resulted in serious consequences.”

“Attacks such as these which could potentially endanger life are not wanted by anyone and do nothing but cause harm and damage to the local community.”