Social welfare, disability and care allowance rates to increase tomorrow

Social welfare payments will increase by €12 per week starting from Monday.

There are also increases to disability and care allowances.

The Department of Social Protection the increase to cost an additional €1 billion.

The new measures will come into effect from next week, and include the threshold expanding for the Working Family Payment by €40.

The fuel allowance is also being extended to 81,000 more households.

Recipients of the Disability Allowance and Blind Pension will be entitled to €25 more per week.

Parents or guardians of children with severe disabilities will see their monthly rate increase by €20.50.

