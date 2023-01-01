Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

All Donegal routes to be gritted tonight & tomorrow morning

Donegal County Council says that all routes on its gritting map will be covered tonight and tomorrow morning, after Met Eireann issued a nationwide status yellow fog an ice warning.

Gritters will be on the roads from 9pm tonight (Sunday 1st), and will be on roads again from 6am tomorrow morning (Monday 2nd).

Motorists are always advised to never assume that any road is ice free.

Donegal County Council’s map of gritting routes is here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

And a full list of roads being gritted is below:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes to be gritted tonight & tomorrow morning

1 January 2023
snow ice weather cold
News, Top Stories

Nationwide fog and ice warning issued for tonight

1 January 2023
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Minimum wage increasing by 80 cents an hour today

1 January 2023
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Malin Head Coast Guard centre helped save 64 lives last year

1 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

All Donegal routes to be gritted tonight & tomorrow morning

1 January 2023
snow ice weather cold
News, Top Stories

Nationwide fog and ice warning issued for tonight

1 January 2023
money20171162017705
News, Top Stories

Minimum wage increasing by 80 cents an hour today

1 January 2023
Rescue 118 1
News, Top Stories

Malin Head Coast Guard centre helped save 64 lives last year

1 January 2023
housing estate
News, Top Stories

Social housing eligibility rate increases by €5,000 today

1 January 2023
Electricity
News, Top Stories

Second €200 energy credit to be applied tomorrow

31 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube