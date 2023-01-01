All Donegal routes to be gritted tonight & tomorrow morning

Donegal County Council says that all routes on its gritting map will be covered tonight and tomorrow morning, after Met Eireann issued a nationwide status yellow fog an ice warning.

Gritters will be on the roads from 9pm tonight (Sunday 1st), and will be on roads again from 6am tomorrow morning (Monday 2nd).

Motorists are always advised to never assume that any road is ice free.

Donegal County Council’s map of gritting routes is here: https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

And a full list of roads being gritted is below: