Four Masters suffered a two point defeat to St Canice’s of Dungiven in the Ulster Club Minor Championship Final on Sunday afternoon.

At half time, the Donegal champions lead 1-04 to 0-06 with Senan Carr finding the back of the net.

Second half goals from Shea McLaughlin and Padraig Harran helped turn the tie around and gave St Canice’s the victory.

After the game Four Masters boss Damian Dunnion told Conor Breslin it was a heartbreaking defeat…