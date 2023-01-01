Malin Head Coast Guard centre helped save 64 lives last year

The Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre helped rescue almost 500 people in danger, and saved a total of 64 lives in 2022.

The centre helped co-ordinate the response to 616 total incidents last year, assisting 482 people who were in distress and saving 64 lives.

In a statement on social media, the Malin Head centre thanked the dedication of Coast Guard and RNLI volunteers that helped them over 2022.

They also thanked the crews of Rescue 118 based at Sligo Airport for all of their efforts.