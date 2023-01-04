Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Donegal house prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 – daft.ie

House prices rose by just over 9% last year in Donegal, according to the latest analysis report published this morning by Daft.ie.

The average house in Donegal is just under €197,000, compared to a national average of just under €310,000.

In Donegal, house prices in the final three months of 2022 were 9.3% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 14% seen at the end of 2021. The Donegal price increase slighty above the national average rise of 6.1%.

The average price of a home at Donegal at the end of December was €196,849, 26% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

Donegal’s biggest rise was in the price of three bedroomed semi detached homes, which averaged €131,000, up 12%. Four bedroomed bungalows meanwhile averaged €244,000, up 9%, while five bedroomed detached homes cost an average of €235,000, a rise of 3%.

The median price of a new build house in Donegal meanwhile was €239,500.

Connaught Ulster statistics –

The full report can be accessed HERE

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU officials signing off on coordinated measures to deal with Covid

4 January 2023
buncranaldi
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray seeks crossing on one of Buncrana’s busiest shopping roads

4 January 2023
daftdonegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 – daft.ie

4 January 2023
malin conservation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Communities urged to apply for funding to protect archaeological sites and monuments

4 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU officials signing off on coordinated measures to deal with Covid

4 January 2023
buncranaldi
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray seeks crossing on one of Buncrana’s busiest shopping roads

4 January 2023
daftdonegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 – daft.ie

4 January 2023
malin conservation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Communities urged to apply for funding to protect archaeological sites and monuments

4 January 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 3rd

3 January 2023
Sammy Wilson
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP “sticking to its guns” on protocol – Wilson

3 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube