Donegal house prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 – daft.ie

House prices rose by just over 9% last year in Donegal, according to the latest analysis report published this morning by Daft.ie.

The average house in Donegal is just under €197,000, compared to a national average of just under €310,000.

In Donegal, house prices in the final three months of 2022 were 9.3% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 14% seen at the end of 2021. The Donegal price increase slighty above the national average rise of 6.1%.

The average price of a home at Donegal at the end of December was €196,849, 26% below its Celtic Tiger peak.

Donegal’s biggest rise was in the price of three bedroomed semi detached homes, which averaged €131,000, up 12%. Four bedroomed bungalows meanwhile averaged €244,000, up 9%, while five bedroomed detached homes cost an average of €235,000, a rise of 3%.

The median price of a new build house in Donegal meanwhile was €239,500.

Connaught Ulster statistics –

The full report can be accessed HERE