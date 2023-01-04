EU officials signing off on coordinated measures to deal with Covid

Officials meet in Brussels today to sign off on coordinated measures to deal with an upsurge in Covid 19 cases.

Its likely to include increased domestic surveillance across the bloc along with wastewater monitoring and pre-departure testing for those arriving in Europe from China.

The European Union fears an influx of new cases after Beijing lifted its ‘Zero Covid’ strategy, something which sparked massive demand for flights to other countries by Chinese citizens who have been grounded three years.