Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

EU officials signing off on coordinated measures to deal with Covid

Officials meet in Brussels today to sign off on coordinated measures to deal with an upsurge in Covid 19 cases.

Its likely to include increased domestic surveillance across the bloc along with wastewater monitoring and pre-departure testing for those arriving in Europe from China.

The European Union fears an influx of new cases after Beijing lifted its ‘Zero Covid’ strategy, something which sparked massive demand for flights to other countries by Chinese citizens who have been grounded three years.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU officials signing off on coordinated measures to deal with Covid

4 January 2023
buncranaldi
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray seeks crossing on one of Buncrana’s busiest shopping roads

4 January 2023
daftdonegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 – daft.ie

4 January 2023
malin conservation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Communities urged to apply for funding to protect archaeological sites and monuments

4 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU officials signing off on coordinated measures to deal with Covid

4 January 2023
buncranaldi
News, Audio, Top Stories

Murray seeks crossing on one of Buncrana’s busiest shopping roads

4 January 2023
daftdonegal
News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices rose by 9.3% in 2022 – daft.ie

4 January 2023
malin conservation
News, Audio, Top Stories

Communities urged to apply for funding to protect archaeological sites and monuments

4 January 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday January 3rd

3 January 2023
Sammy Wilson
News, Audio, Top Stories

DUP “sticking to its guns” on protocol – Wilson

3 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube