Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Five arrested after car failed to stop in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane

A number of arrests have been made following a report a car failed to stop in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane during the early hours of today this morning.

A white Toyota Aqua is reported to have failed to stop for An Garda Síochána in the Lifford Bridge area at around 12.10am, and drove off towards Strabane.

Police in Strabane observed the car heading towards Newtownstewart which failed to stop for police again.

After successful deployment of a stinger device, the vehicle subsequently stopped on Beltany Road in Omagh.

The driver, aged 16 years old, was arrested on suspicion of driving-related offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit through drink or drug, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The four teenage passengers, aged between 15 and 18 years old, were arrested on suspicion of offences including going equipped for theft. All five teenagers remain in custody at this time.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree said: “These arrests are as a result of good work of local officers in Strabane and Tactical Support Group colleagues.

“As enquiries continue, and as we liaise with An Garda Síochána, we’re appealing to anyone who captured dash cam footage of a white Toyota Aqua, from around midnight, being driven between Lifford Bridge and Beltany Road in Omagh to call 101 and quote reference number 13 of 04/01/23,” said Inspector Rowntree.

