Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Garda call centre plan to be raised with Commissioner Harris during Donegal visit

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will visit Donegal later this month, at the invitation of the local Joint Policing Comittee.

JPC Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it will give members of the committee the chance to speak to the commissioner about a number of issues which have been raised at meetings, including garda numbers in the county and the lack of adequate resources such as vehicles.

The issue of armed response support is also likely to be raised.

Cllr McMonagle says he’s particularly concerned at the fact that under a new scheme, calls to Garda Stations will be diverted to a call centre in Galway………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Five arrested after car failed to stop in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane

4 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating car fire in Derry

4 January 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Water disruption in the Listillion area

4 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Police-in-Northern-Irelan-007
News, Top Stories

Five arrested after car failed to stop in Donegal and crossed over the border into Strabane

4 January 2023
police
News, Top Stories

Police investigating car fire in Derry

4 January 2023
Irish Water at work
News, Top Stories

Water disruption in the Listillion area

4 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 January 2023
Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Playback, Nine Til Noon

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Wellness Wednesday Aoife McGill on health & fitness

4 January 2023
INMO
News, Audio, Top Stories

INMO to consider strike action at emergency meeting this week

4 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube