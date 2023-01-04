Garda call centre plan to be raised with Commissioner Harris during Donegal visit

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will visit Donegal later this month, at the invitation of the local Joint Policing Comittee.

JPC Chair Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it will give members of the committee the chance to speak to the commissioner about a number of issues which have been raised at meetings, including garda numbers in the county and the lack of adequate resources such as vehicles.

The issue of armed response support is also likely to be raised.

Cllr McMonagle says he’s particularly concerned at the fact that under a new scheme, calls to Garda Stations will be diverted to a call centre in Galway………….