Gary Boylan joins Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have announce the signing of full-back Gary Boylan until at least the end of the 2023 SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division season.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Finn Harps from Galway United and made 12 appearances for the Ballybofey side.

Boylan is a former Rovers Academy graduate having first joined the Bit O’ Red in 2013.

Boylan made his Sligo Rovers debut back in a League fixture against Derry City at the end of the 2014 season, going on to make over 100 appearances for the club.

In 2019, the versatile defender moved to Cork City as a free agent before signing for Galway United and then to Harps.

Sligo Rovers Manager John Russell is thrilled to add Boylan to his squad:

‘’I’m delighted Gary has agreed to sign with us for 2023. He knows the club well having come through the academy and he brings a wealth of experience from his time playing in this League.

‘’Gary is a very driven individual and has the ability to play in a number of positions.

I always felt his best position was full back and that’s where I see him playing and developing with us this season.

‘’He is two footed, aggressive in the way he defends, and has the ability to get forward and put dangerous crosses into the box.

‘’It’s important to have the right type of people coming into the club and for that reason I think Gary is an excellent addition to the squad. All the staff and I are looking forward to working with him’’.

Boylan will join the Rovers squad tomorrow ahead of the start of pre-season training, which leads into the first game of the new season against Shamrock Rovers on February 18th.

Boylan is delighted to re-join the club today:

‘’I am delighted to be back at Sligo Rovers again.

‘’I enjoyed every minute in my last spell at the club and, I know what it means to the supporters.

‘’With John Russell being in charge, that played a massive factor for me.

‘’You look at how well he’s done with the club in such a short spell and having played with John, I know how professional he is and standards he demands. I am really looking forward to the season ahead and hopefully getting the club back into the European places again’’.