The executive committee of Derry GAA will recommend Johnny McGarvey of the Erin’s Own, Lavey club for the position of Derry senior hurling manager.

The outgoing Derry senior hurling management of Dominic McKinley and Cormac Donnelly had previously indicated that they were stepping down ahead of the 2023 season.

The ratification of the new Derry hurling management team will take place at the January meeting of the Derry GAA County Committee.