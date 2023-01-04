Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Police investigating car fire in Derry

Police in Derry are investigating a car fire in Blackthorn Manor in the Waterside during the early hours of today, Wednesday, 4th January.

Both NIFRS and police attended the scene where the window of the vehicle had been smashed.

An object is believed to have been placed inside the vehicle and set on fire. The incident, which was reported shortly after 3.25am, is being treated as arson.

Inspector Kyle Rowntree is appealing to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between 2am and 3.30am to call 101, quoting reference number 166 of 04/01/23.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

