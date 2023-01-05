Delayed discharges an issue at LUH – Murphy

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says 10% of the hospital’s staff is currently off sick. Just over 60 have Covid 19 or other respiratory conditions, while around 200 staff are off with other illnesses.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Sean Murphy said demand is exceeding the hospital’s capacity at present, and that’s the root cause of the crisis facing the facility at the moment.

He said a major issue at present is delays in discharging patients who are fit to leave the hospital.

He urged families to make arrangements in such situations as quickly as possible. He said this morning, of the 380 beds in the hospital, at least 25 were occupied by people who were fit for discharge, but could not leave at that stage because no arrangements were in place.

In relation to the Emergency Department, Sean Murphy urged people to consider other options……..