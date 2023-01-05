Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Delayed discharges an issue at LUH – Murphy

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says 10% of the hospital’s staff is currently off sick. Just over 60 have Covid 19 or other respiratory conditions, while around 200 staff are off with other illnesses.

Speaking to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show this morning, Sean Murphy said demand is exceeding the hospital’s capacity at present, and that’s the root cause of the crisis facing the facility at the moment.

He said a major issue at present is delays in discharging patients who are fit to leave the hospital.

He urged families to make arrangements in such situations as quickly as possible. He said this morning, of the 380 beds in the hospital, at least 25 were occupied by people who were fit for discharge, but could not leave at that stage because no arrangements were in place.

In relation to the Emergency Department, Sean Murphy urged people to consider other options……..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Playback, Entertainment, Nine Til Noon

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Derry girl Brooke Scullion on Dancing with the Stars

5 January 2023
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

HSE invite those aged 18-49 to avail of second booster in Donegal

5 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 January 2023
Irish-Music-Month-_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Highland Radio supporting Irish Music Month

5 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Greg-Hughes-Highland-Radio-Natural-28-scaled
Playback, Entertainment, Nine Til Noon

The Nine ’til Noon Show – Derry girl Brooke Scullion on Dancing with the Stars

5 January 2023
vaccine1]
News, Top Stories

HSE invite those aged 18-49 to avail of second booster in Donegal

5 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 January 2023
Irish-Music-Month-_logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Highland Radio supporting Irish Music Month

5 January 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting parts of Buncrana

5 January 2023
LUHED
News, Top Stories

Rise in number of patients without bed at LUH

5 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube