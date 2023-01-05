HSE invite those aged 18-49 to avail of second booster in Donegal

The HSE is asking people aged 18-49 years in Donegal to make an appointment for their second COVID-19 booster dose as soon as possible.

The call comes as the number of COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing.

To book your vaccination

While some people in the 18-49 years age group may have already received their second booster if they are a healthcare worker or have had an underlying health condition, the HSE also strongly urges people who have not yet received a COVID-19 booster vaccine to check their vaccine status and to do so as soon as possible.

You can do this by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

You can get your vaccinations in Donegal this week at the below dates and times:

You can either present at one of the walk in clinics or you can book an appointment online.

Letterkenny COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, Building 1b IDA Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, F92 FP83.

Thursday 5th January 2023

8:15 am to 4:15 pm – 12+ years

Friday 6th January 2023

9:15 am to 5:15 pm – 12+ years

Saturday 7th January 2023

08:15 am to16:15 pm – 12+ years

Sinead McConnell, General Manager, Covid Vaccination Programme HSE Community Healthcare Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan, Sligo said: “We are inviting everyone aged 18-49 years for their second booster, once it is six months since their last vaccine or six months since they had a COVID-19 infection.

“While this surge of winter virus infections was predicted and planned for, the trends being seen are following the more pessimistic of predicted models, and also appear to be increasing earlier than had been hoped.

“Vaccination is an effective, safe way to protect you and people around you from flu or COVID-19.

“You can get your vaccine by presenting at any of our walk in clinics or through booking an appointment online.”