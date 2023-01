A Donegal woman who was selected to read at the funeral mass of former Pope Benedict 16th says it was an honour and privilege to be chosen.

Mary Maguire from Letterkenny was initially reluctant to accept the honour when contacted on Monday, but after some encouragement she says it filled her heart with joy to be part of today’s ceremony in St Peter’s Square, Rome.

She told today’s Nine til Noon Show that she hopes she did Donegal proud……………

Mary’s reading was from the First Letter of St Peter……