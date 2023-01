Emergency services are currently at the scene of major bus fire in Letterkenny.

A Bus Eireann bus which is believed to have had passengers on board caught fire this evening at the Dry Arch roundabout in the town.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The fire service remain on the scene battling the blaze while Gardai are managing traffic in the area.

No further details are known at this time.

IMG_4796