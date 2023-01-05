Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Organisers of public meeting apologise after excrement thrown at two TDs

The organisers of a public meeting in Co Galway last night have apologised, after excrement was thrown at two government TDs in attendance.

Bags of dry cow dung were flung at Junior Minister Anne Rabbitte and Fine Gael TD Ciaran Cannon during a public meeting organised by the Gort Bio Gas Concern Group.

The man responsible left the room afterwards but soon returned to the meeting, unnoticed by organisers.

Ciaran O’Donnell was chairing proceedings and he explains why the meeting continued after the TDs were targeted:

