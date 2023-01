Irish Water and Donegal County Council are warning that leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Cionn Caslach, An Chruit and surrounding areas. Irish Water and Donegal County Council are warning that leak detection works may cause supply disruptions to Cionn Caslach, An Chruit and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from 11pm tonight until 6am tomorrow morning.

Users are recommended to allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.