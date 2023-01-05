Seven people charged in Lebanon in connection with attack on UN convoy

Seven people have been charged in Lebanon over the attack on Irish peacekeepers in South Lebanon which killed Private Seán Rooney

Pte Rooney, a native of Dundalk, had lived in Newtowncunningham, and was buried there last month with full military honours.

It’s now been confirmed that Lebanon’s military court has charged seven people over last months attack that killed 23-year-old Private Sean Rooney and seriously injured Trooper Shane Kearney.

Only one of the seven charged is in custody, Mohammad Ayyad, who was handed over to the army by Hezbollah last month.

Yesterday he was charged with killing Private Rooney and attempting to kill his three comrades with a machine gun.

The judge also charged six fugitives “for uttering threats with an illegal weapon, destroying the UN vehicle, and intimidating its passengers”.