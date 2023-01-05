Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Seven people charged in Lebanon in connection with attack on UN convoy

Seven people have been charged in Lebanon over the attack on Irish peacekeepers in South Lebanon which killed Private Seán Rooney

Pte Rooney, a native of Dundalk, had lived in Newtowncunningham, and was buried there last month with full military honours.

It’s now been confirmed that Lebanon’s military court has charged seven people over last months attack that killed 23-year-old Private Sean Rooney and seriously injured Trooper Shane Kearney.

Only one of the seven charged is in custody, Mohammad Ayyad, who was handed over to the army by Hezbollah last month.

Yesterday he was charged with killing Private Rooney and attempting to kill his three comrades with a machine gun.

The judge also charged six fugitives “for uttering threats with an illegal weapon, destroying the UN vehicle, and intimidating its passengers”.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

5A0538CA-BC43-4F83-B313-8FA753831B78
News, Top Stories

Major bus fire in Letterkenny

5 January 2023
324082972_1986810344998884_1483794216899965745_n
News, Top Stories

Novice driver fined after being caught travelling 44kph over speed limit

5 January 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Overnight water works may cause supply issues in Kincasslagh

5 January 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, Farming and Obituaries on Thursday January 5th

5 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

5A0538CA-BC43-4F83-B313-8FA753831B78
News, Top Stories

Major bus fire in Letterkenny

5 January 2023
324082972_1986810344998884_1483794216899965745_n
News, Top Stories

Novice driver fined after being caught travelling 44kph over speed limit

5 January 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Overnight water works may cause supply issues in Kincasslagh

5 January 2023
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Playback

News, Sport, Farming and Obituaries on Thursday January 5th

5 January 2023
european-commission-building-flags
News, Top Stories

EU official says they’re working ’round the clock’ to resolve protocol issues

5 January 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Seven people charged in Lebanon in connection with attack on UN convoy

5 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube