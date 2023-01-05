Teenagers who evaded Gardai in Lifford due in court

Five teenagers who were arrested in Omagh after failing to stop for Gardai in Donegal are due to appear in court today.

They were arrested after a white Toyota Aqua car failed to stop for Gardai at Lifford Bridge in the early hours of yesterday morning.

One 16 year old has been charged with a number of offences including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to the vehicle, driving when unfit, dangerous driving, going equipped for theft, and driving without a licence.

The other four teenagers have been charged and will also appear at Strabane Magistrates Court later today.