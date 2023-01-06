All passengers safely evacuated prior to bus catching fire in Letterkenny

Bus Eireann has confirmed that the passengers on board one of its coaches which caught fire last night in Letterkenny were safely evacuated before the blaze broke out.

An investigation into the incident is to be carried out.

The Expressway service was en route from Letterkenny to Dublin when it became engulfed in flames at around 8:30pm at the Dry Arch Roundabout.

15 passengers were on board at the time.

The fire service battled to bring the blaze under control while Gardai managed traffic in the area.

Bus Eireann says the incident was an exceptionally rare occurrence and has confirmed a thorough investigation will be conducted.

The service has thanked the emergency services, the driver of the bus and passengers for their rapid and effective response.

Passengers were accommodated to continue their journey to Dublin on another vehicle.