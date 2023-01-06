Derry PSNI issue appeal after Axe is used in Caw Close aggravated burglary

Police in Derry say three people had a frightening experience last night when a masked man and woman armed with an axe entered a home in Caw Close in ther early hours of this morning.

Police say at around 1.45 this morning, a masked man forced his way into the home, armed with what was reported as an axe. The suspect is reported to have tried to force his way into a bedroom, but was prevented by a man inside the room who blocked the door.

A masked woman then entered the house and subsequently left with the masked man a short time later.

She is described as being approximately 5’2″ tall, with dark hair tied up, and wore a navy hooded top, and possibly dark-coloured jeans. The masked man is reported as being around 6′ tall, with dark hair, and wore a dark-coloured hooded top and dark bottoms and sunglasses.

It’s believed the male suspect fled in the direction of Nelson Drive, and the female suspect fled towards the country park.

Police say they are working to establish the circumstances of the incident, and determine what the motive may have been.

A spokesperson said “We’re appealing to anyone who saw two people acting suspiciously in these areas, or anything out of the ordinary, to call us. We’d also ask anyone who was traveling in the area with a dash cam to check their footage which may have captured the suspects”.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 86 of 06/01/23.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/ makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/