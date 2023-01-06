Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Passenger commends bus driver’s actions as bus burst into flames

The driver of Bus Eireann’s Expressway service has been commended for his actions as the coach caught fire in Letterkenny last night.

All 15 passengers on board were safely evacuated before the bus became engulfed in flames.

Bus Eireann says the incident was an exceptionally rare occurrence and has confirmed a thorough investigation will be conducted.

Ciaran was on the bus which was en route to Dublin at the time.

He told Highland Radio News that initially they didn’t realise the severity of what was happening:

