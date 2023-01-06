Passenger commends bus driver’s actions as bus burst into flames

The driver of Bus Eireann’s Expressway service has been commended for his actions as the coach caught fire in Letterkenny last night.

All 15 passengers on board were safely evacuated before the bus became engulfed in flames.

Bus Eireann says the incident was an exceptionally rare occurrence and has confirmed a thorough investigation will be conducted.

Ciaran was on the bus which was en route to Dublin at the time.

He told Highland Radio News that initially they didn’t realise the severity of what was happening: