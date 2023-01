Inishowen’s Roma McLaughlin will be playing her football in Denmark for the next 18 months.

Having spent the past four years in the United States at Central Connecticut University, the Greencastle native has signed a professional contract with Fortuna Hjorring.

Roma who has been with the Irish senior squad since 2016 and is pushing for a place on the team for this years World Cup, flies out this weekend to Denmark and will train with her new side on Monday.